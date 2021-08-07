MADISON COUNTY – Madison County Regional Superintendent Robert Werden presented

Superintendent of the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Lori Belkamp with bird and bat houses handcrafted by Madison County students who recently attended the Regional Office of Education #41 Summer Construction Camp.

During the camp, students from Madison County visited different types of construction and trade sites. Skilled tradesmen and women provided students with on-site learning and hands-on training. Students worked with the Madison County CTE System, Carpenter’s Union, Operators Union, and S.M. Wilson Construction Company. The bird and bat houses will be used to provide habitat for several species of wildlife around the IDNR managed park.

Werden is continuing his campaign for Cahokia Mounds called, “Make Cahokia Mounds a National Park”. Cahokia Mounds is a national treasure that deserves recognition for the rich history the historic site provides. Werden believes the land and rich history the mounds provides to society needs national recognition and proper preservation.

