GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s 9th Annual Student Art Exhibition is moving back to campus, and will be on display in the newly renovated Hatheway Cultural Center Art Gallery from April 19-May 10.

“We are honored and excited to be able to show off our students’ work in a closer proximity to our classes,” said Steve Campbell, Web Design coordinator and assistant professor. “I hope we have a higher number of attendees because of it. We hope to encourage all of our classes to take the time to go see the exhibit.”

The 2012-2013 Student Art Exhibit reception and opening will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 19. The exhibit will feature original student artwork including photographs, paintings, ceramics, sculptures, animations and web and graphic design projects, some of which will be available for purchase.

“There will be amazing works of art at affordable prices,” said Ann Davidson, assistant professor and coordinator in the Art Department.

Two jurors, Susan Bostwick for art and Mikey Romano for web/computer graphics, will select 70 pieces from more than 150 entries to be shown in the exhibit. Student artists will compete for $500 in prizes to be given to the top five entries.

Opening night will feature live music provided by Alexandra Ferenbach and Emily Bernhard, students of Barbara Kramer, of the L&C Music Department.

The public is invited to attend the exhibit to view the student artwork during gallery hours, which are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

For more information, please contact Ann Davidson at (618) 468-4657 or at adavidso@lc.edu.

