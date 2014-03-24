GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Annual Student Art Exhibition will be on display in the Hatheway Cultural Center Art Gallery from April 11-25.

The exhibit will feature original student artwork, including photographs, paintings, ceramics, sculptures, animations and web and graphic design projects, and many will be available for purchase.

“Every year the Annual Student Art Exhibition showcases the finest work of our Fine Arts and Computer Graphics majors. There are outstanding pieces in a variety of media, presented in a professional manner. It’s an opportunity for our students, their families, and the entire community to view the collected work, and to recognize, and celebrate, the commitment students have made to mastering their craft,” said Art Program Coordinator Joe McFarlane.

Lewis and Clark Art faculty will select works to be exhibited from submissions made by fine arts students in all media, and graphic designer Mikey Romano will jury submissions from the Computer Graphics and Web Design programs.

Student artists will compete for $600 in prizes to be given to the top six entries.

The exhibit will commence with a reception and opening from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 11 in the gallery.

The public is invited to attend the exhibit to view the student artwork during gallery hours, which are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

