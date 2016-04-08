GODFREY – This year’s Lewis and Clark Community College Student Art Exhibition opens at 5 p.m., Friday, April 8, in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery.

“The annual student exhibit is always a great event and represents the culmination of much hard work by our students over the course of an academic year,” said L&C Art Coordinator Chris Brennan.

The Student Art Exhibition will feature hand-selected physical and digital works by the best fine arts, computer graphics and web design students on campus. The top entries are given cash prizes, and some of the works on display are for sale.

Student photographer and graphic design major Audrey Parsell has multiple photographs and illustrations in this year’s exhibit and is excited to be a part of the show.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I think what I really love about the Student Art Exhibition is that it’s a true testimony to how skilled you can become as a fine art or digital art major here at Lewis and Clark,” Parsell said. “I really have to give credit to my digital art teachers Steve Campbell and Deej Gausling, along with my fine art teachers Sharon and Jason Bly. Other students and myself not only put our heart and soul into our work, but we have amazing teachers that inspire us to better ourselves each and every step of the way.”

Art major and sophomore Teresa Frisch will also be featured in the exhibit. Her submissions this year include prints, sculptures and a painting.

“Art is my passion,” Frisch said. “I was very excited to find out so many of my pieces made it in the show this year. It is very gratifying to see my hard work being appreciated and admired.”

Awards will be presented to the top student artists during the show’s opening reception.

“It is always exciting to see the melding of students from our diverse programs and their outstanding pieces on exhibition. It is a real credit to all the full-time and part-time faculty we have here at Lewis and Clark,” said Steve Campbell, coordinator of the Web Design and Computer Graphics programs.

The public is invited to visit the exhibit during gallery hours, which are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, through April 29.

More like this: