Student Art Exhibition Opens April 17 at Jacoby Arts Center Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Godfrey, Ill. – The Lewis and Clark Community College Art and Computer Graphics 2010-11 Student Art Exhibition opens with a reception from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, April 17 at the Jacoby Arts Center in Alton, 627 East Broadway in Alton.

An awards ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. when $650 in prizes will be presented to the top artists in the show. Refreshments and entertainment will be provided and many works will be for sale at excellent prices.

L&C students entered more than 149 drawings, paintings, photographs, ceramics, sculptures and graphic and web design pieces for consideration. From these, 74 were selected for inclusion in the exhibit, which will be on display through May 7.

The exhibit juror for the art department entries is Paulette Myers, professor and head of jewelry and metal smithing at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Juror for the Computer Graphics/Web Design entries is Mikey Romano, an L&C graduate, full-time designer for Fleishman-Hillard Creative and L&C adjunct faculty member.

Student artists include: Lindsey Bailey, DeShea Bentley, Sandra Brand-D’Angelo, Jess Bonniwell, Ashley Buel, Kayla Bruhn, Samantha Compas, Kati Dyer, Hope Fabicheski, Moreland Gaddis, Darlene Hargiss, Erin Hilligoss-Volkmann, Nicholas Howland, Malinda Kennedy, Tina Kitchell, Kaley Lyon, Courtney Marler, Christian Mayberry, Linda McGuire, Hannah Meyer, Janna Morgan, Krista Mundy, Erin Murphy, Joseph Randick, Nathan Schneider, Paige Schofield, David Schubert, Heather Short, Cassandra Smith, Eric Stauffer, Aubrey Stawar, Lynn Steinbach, Nathan Swick, Jennifer Tanner, Kitrina Terrell, Jessica Wren and Christi Zike.

Musical entertainment will be provided by piano students of Lewis and Clark instructor Barbara Kramer, including Emily Bernhard, Alex Ferenbach and Jessica Goen.

Jacoby Arts Center's regular gallery hours are: Monday, closed; Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, noon-4 p.m.

