GODFREY – This year’s Lewis and Clark Community College Student Art Exhibition opens Friday, April 10, in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery, and will run through May 1.

“The annual student exhibit is always a great event and represents the culmination of much hard work by our students over the course of an academic year,” said L&C Art Coordinator Chris Brennan.

The Student Art Exhibition will comprise hand-selected physical and digital works by the best fine arts, computer graphics and web design students on campus. The top entries are given cash prizes, and the works on display are for sale.

Student photographer and Art major Jody Jedlicka had multiple photographs and prints in last year’s exhibit and has been selected to be a part of this year’s show as well.

“My preferred medium as an artist is photography. I really love taking perspective and selective focus photos for art. My true passion in medium format black and white film,” Jedlicka said. “I participate in the show for many reasons. One is the joy you get in seeing your work in that venue. You can hang it on your wall at home, and there it is, but when it is on the wall of a gallery with your name attached and is there for everyone to enjoy (or critique), it is an exiting experience.”

Art major Nicole Leith will also be featured in the exhibit. Her submissions this year include prints, sculptures and a painting.

“My favorite medium is printmaking. I enjoy using animals as a large inspiration for my work, and I like to incorporate a mechanical element as well,” Leith said. “I enjoy participating in the exhibition because it is a great way to get your work out into the world.”

Awards will be presented to the top student artists during the show’s opening reception from 5-7 p.m. April 10 in the Hatheway Gallery.

“It is always exciting to see the melding of students from our diverse programs and their outstanding pieces on exhibition. It is a real credit to all the full-time and part-time faculty we have here at Lewis and Clark,” said Steve Campbell, coordinator of the Web Design and Computer Graphics departments.

The public is invited to attend the exhibit to view the student artwork during gallery hours, which are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

