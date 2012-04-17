ALTON, Ill. – The Lewis and Clark Community College 2011-12 Student Art Exhibition opening and reception is happening from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 22 at the Jacoby Arts Center, in Alton, and the public is invited.

Refreshments and live music will be provided throughout the event with an awards ceremony at 1:30 p.m. to recognize the best of the best with $650 in prizes. Many works will also be for sale at excellent prices.

Original works by L&C students will include drawings, paintings, photographs, ceramics, sculptures and graphic and web design projects. From 217 entries, 70 were selected for inclusion in the exhibit. The juror for the Art Department entries is Professor Victor (Sheng) Wang. Wang teaches in the Department of Fine Arts at Fontbonne University and exhibits his work internationally. Mikey Romano, an L&C graduate, full-time designer for Moosylvania and L&C adjunct faculty member, is the juror for the Computer Graphics/Web Design Department entries. Thsi year’s artists include: Erik Allen, Lindsey Bailey, Trudy Bonacorsi, Crystal Campbell, Bob Carter, Jonathon Clark, Adam Colclasure, Amie Dennis, Miranda Emerson, Hope Fabicheski, Ellyse Gansz, Kati Gress, Andrew Hargis, Darlene Hargiss, Brittney Harlan, Josie Harpole, Kara Hecker, Raechel Jones, Linda McGuire, Lindsey McGuire, Janna Morgan, Elizabeth Nappier-Leslie, Casey Peddicord, Samantha Percell-Blyth, Andrew Pilla, Joseph Randick, Ethan Scheldt, Stephanie Semanik, Holly Schalter, Emily Shaver, Cassie Shaw, Eunice Shaw, Aubrey Stawar, Lynn Steinbach, Brad Stumpf, Amanda Svoboda, Kayla Vinot, Lynne Walker, Justin Wilson and Jessica Wren.

Musical entertainment will be provided by L&C piano students of Barbara Kramer including Emily Bernhard, Alex Ferenbach and Jessica Goen. Jacoby Arts Center is located at 627 East Broadway in Alton. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. -5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. This exhibit will remain on view through May 12. For more information, please contact Ann Davidson at (618) 468-4657 or adavidso@lc.edu.

