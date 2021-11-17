ALTON - The Stubblefield Band is a long-time popular band and on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at the Owls Club at 227 Blair Ave. in Alton, the group will join the band Channel 3 in a charity event with proceeds going to the 5A's Animal Center.

The doors for the concert open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $10.

Other contributions can also be made that night to the 5A's Animal Center. 5A's stands for Alton Area Animal Aid Association and is located in Godrey and open seven days a week in its aid to protect animals.

Matt Van Voorhis of Stubblefield said for 30 years, the band has tried to do events like the one next week.

"We thought the night before Thanksgiving is always a good night to play, and we talked to Jeff Fleming of Channel 3 and they also thought it would be a good idea and wanted to participate. 5A's is a good organization to give the money too and Ric Jun of the organization is very appreciative. This is something we are very much looking forward to doing. Channel 3 was one of the first bands I remember seeing, and I am 52 years old. We don't play out much anymore, but this is going to be fun, the two bands will be a good contrast on stage."

Channel 3 will start the show and play an hour or so, then the bands will change out and Stubblefield will finish the evening.

"The night before Thanksgiving is always a really fun evening to be playing," Van Voorhis said. "We just try to stay humble and we feel very fortunate to still be playing together and helping good causes. We thought 5A's was a very worthy charity."

Drummer John Roth said he is excited about the opportunity to play with the band and a pre-Thanksgiving night with the well-known band Channel 3. He said loves playing for the 5A's because it is such a good cause.

