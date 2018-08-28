COLLINSVILLE – Employers will be required to provide a reasonable break time for nursing mothers up to one year after their child is born under a new law passed by state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Collinsville).

“Working mothers, especially those in jobs such as teaching and in the service industry, often face barriers while trying to breastfeed when they return to work after giving birth,” Stuart said. “This was a problem that I heard about from teachers and I’m happy we were able to create a solution and increase protections for women who are trying to balance the duties of working and being a mother.”

Stuart’s House Bill 1595 which amends the Nursing Mothers in the Workplace Act was signed into law last week. The bill requires employers to provide a reasonable break time for nursing mothers to express milk in the workplace without having to take sick or personal time. The legislation also prohibits employers from reducing an employee’s compensation for time spent for the purpose of breastfeeding.

“Most studies suggest that infants should be breastfed for at least one year after birth, but many mothers also return to a regular work schedule during that time,” Stuart said. “This new law will enhance protections for working mothers so that no woman has to worry about having her pay docked in order to nurse for her child.”

