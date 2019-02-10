MARYVILLE – To highlight Library Lovers’ Month, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, recently visited the Maryville Community Library for Children’s Storytime.

“As a former teacher and a mother of two, I know from personal experience that reading to our kids helps to foster their imaginations and increase their curiosity, and it is a great way for parents to bond with their children,” said Stuart. “I encourage families with young children to take the time to read to their kids as often as possible.”

Stuart, pictured left, has made education a top priority as state Representative, serving on the Appropriations – Elementary and Secondary Education, Elementary and Secondary Education: School Curriculum and Policies committees and as Vice-Chairwoman of the Higher Education committee.

For more information, contact Stuart’s full-time constituent service office at 618-365-6650.

