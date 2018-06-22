COLLINSVILLE – State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, recently visited the Cedarhurst assisted living facility in Collinsville.

“Cedarhurst is an amazing facility that is specifically designed for residents that require memory care services, and is a great resource for families that may not be able to give their parents or grandparents the level of care they need,” said Stuart. “I am supporting legislation in Springfield that would expand the mission of the Silver Search Task Force to better serve vulnerable populations and people suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. The bipartisan, balanced budget that was signed into law this month helps reverse some of the cuts to vital services that aging residents depend on, and I am always interested in meeting with seniors and their families as well as senior service providers to better understand the needs of our communities.

Stuart continues to visit businesses, social service agencies, and nor for profit organizations throughout the summer. Business owners or agency directors interested in hosting Rep. Stuart can contact her constituent services office at 618-365-6650 orRepKatieStuart@gmail.com.

