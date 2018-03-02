COLLINSVILLE – State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is hosting a Veterans’ Issues Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, March 14from 11 a.m. to noon at the American Legion Post 365, located at 1022 Vandalia St. in Collinsville.

“The recent outbreaks of Legionnaire’s disease at the Veterans Home in Quincy reminds us how important it is that we care for veterans at every stage of life,” Stuart said. “I am supporting legislation to increase public notice and notify residents and their families anytime there is an infectious This bill is just one small way that I can continue to fight for our veterans.”

Stuart’s Veterans’ Issues Town Hall meeting is open to the public and no RSVP is necessary. Stuart meets several times a year with members of her Veterans’ Issues Citizen Advisory Committee to gather feedback from the local veteran community and provide updates on pending legislation. She is a member of the state’s Military Economic Development Committee coordinating the state’s activities relating to current and former Illinois military bases. Stuart’s office located at 2105 Vandalia St. in Collinsville serves as a permanent drop off location for Cell Phones for Soldiers, where old cellphones are recycled and the proceeds donated to purchase calling cards for servicemen and women serving the country overseas.

“Veterans hold a special place in our community, and they deserve to have a seat at the table,” Stuart added. “This Veterans Town Hall meeting is another opportunity for us to work together to make Illinois a leader in good policies that help military families during and after their service to this country.”

