COLLINSVILLE – To help consumers save more on their utility bills, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is hosting a free utility bill savings clinic with the Citizens Utility Board, a non-profit consumer protection organization, on Wednesday, June 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Watershed Nature Center, located at 1591 Tower Ave in Edwardsville.

“Electric bills soar in the hot summer months, and for many families that makes it difficult to make ends meet and keep the utilities running,” said Stuart. “Every family could benefit from saving a few dollars on their utility bills each month. My free utility bill savings clinic will help consumers identify ways they could be saving more of their hard-earned money.”

The local chapter of the Sierra Club and Solarize Madison County will also give a presentation on solar power at the Watershed from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public. Those planning on attending should bring a recent copy of their electric, gas, and phone bills for an expert from CUB to review. Space will be limited and RSVPs are encouraged to guarantee a spot

“This is a chance for local residents to have their utility bills reviewed for potential savings and hear about what other organizations in our area are doing to improve Madison County,” continued Stuart. “I encourage everyone to come out for this great free constituent service and a chance to save some money on their utility bills, cut down on their financial obligations and learn about solar power opportunities in our area.”

