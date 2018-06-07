COLLINSVILLE – To help residents safely dispose of unneeded documents that contain personal information, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is hosting a free document shredding event on Saturday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Swing City Music located at 1811 Vandalia St. in Collinsville.

“It is important that I am able to provide free, beneficial services for my constituents, and this document shredding day is an opportunity for residents to safely and securely get rid of old, unneeded documents,” said Stuart. “Attendees can get rid of old credit card statements, bank statements, medical records, pay stubs and bills and ensure that they are properly destroyed so that they cannot be used by scam artists and criminals.”

Stuart’s event is free of charge, but attendees will be helped on a first come, first serve basis until the shred truck reaches capacity. Residents should remove all paperclips, staples and other binding prior to the event and will be limited to two boxes of paper each. Boxes cannot be shredded.

“This is a safe and simple way for people to get rid of their documents and protect against identity theft,” continued Stuart. “Just like my other constituent services, this document shredding day is free and open to everyone.”

