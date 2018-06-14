COLLINSVILLE – To help combat the heat while discussing state and local issues with constituents, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will be hosting Cones with Katie, a summer twist on her Coffee with Katie series, on Saturday, June 16, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Annie’s Frozen Custard, located at 245 S. Buchanan St. in Edwardsville.

“I normally host Coffee with Katie when I am home in the district but with how hot it has been, I figured that an ice cream cone would be a better treat and it gives me the opportunity to highlight the great local ice cream shops in my district,” said Stuart.

Article continues after sponsor message

Stuart hosts Coffee with Katie events at coffee shops and restaurants throughout the 112th District, giving local residents an opportunity to meet with their representative in an informal setting. Residents are encouraged to attend to share their thoughts on state issues or meet Stuart.

“When the legislature is able to come together and pass a bipartisan budget like we did at the end of May, it gives all of us more time to spend in our districts talking with constituents and understanding the issues facing our communities, which is one of the most important parts of this job,” continued Stuart,. “I encourage everyone to come out and discuss any concerns or questions they may have, and also to try some of Annie’s cookie dough custard, my own personal favorite!”

More like this: