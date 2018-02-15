COLLINSVILLE – With the new legislative session in full swing, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, wants to give residents an opportunity to share their concerns on Friday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Egg & I located at 445-D Regency Park in O’Fallon.

“I enjoy working on new legislation in the Capitol, but I am always eager to get back to my district to hear from everyone I represent,” said Stuart. “Everyone who came to Coffee with Katie in Collinsville last week had interesting ideas and perspectives, and I know the people of O’Fallon have just as much to share.”

Coffee with Katie meetings are open to the public and offer the opportunity for local residents to meet with their state Rep., ask questions and voice their concerns. Stuart will continue to host free events and visit local businesses in her district.

“I hope that everyone is able to come to Coffee with Katie to share their concerns and ideas for legislation as well as hear about upcoming issues that I have been working on,” said Stuart. “If anyone has any questions about upcoming events or bills the legislature will discuss in the future, I encourage them to reach out to my constituent services office at 618-365-6650.”

