COLLINSVILLE – To give local constituents a chance to voice their concerns over new legislation going through the General Assembly, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will be hosting her next Coffee with Katie this Sunday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Glazy Squares, located at 410 Beltline Road in Collinsville.

“I enjoy taking the chance to highlight local coffee shops when I host my Coffee with Katie constituent meeting sessions, and I am glad that I can host my next meeting at the newest location of a Metro East favorite,” said Stuart. “Although I will be in session for most of April and May, any time I have the chance to come home to the district I make sure that I am out knocking on doors and hosting events like this to give my constituents a chance to speak with me and share their opinions.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Stuart is currently chief sponsor of House Bill 5778, which provides an income tax credit for wages paid to the spouses of qualified veterans. This same credit already exists for qualified veterans.

“As a member of the Business Incentives for Local Communities Committee, these coffees offer me a chance to speak to the owners of these local businesses about any issues they are concerned about and ideas they have to improve Illinois’ small business environment,” continued Stuart. “I encourage everyone to come out to this event and join me for coffee and a donut.”

More like this: