EDWARDSVILLE - Following the announcement that the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) will be conducting an investigation on the Amazon facility in Edwardsville, State Representative Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, shared the below statement:

“I am pleased to hear that OSHA will be investigating the safety practices at the Amazon facility in Edwardsville. I urge OSHA to conduct a timely and thorough investigation of the facility, including a complete audit of the building codes, building materials and code enforcement in the facility.

"This information will not only help families and workers get answers about Friday’s tragedy, but it will also help inform how we can reform our codes and policies around warehouse safety to help prevent tragedies like this in the future. While storms can be unpredictable, we need to do everything we can to protect people who may find themselves stuck at work during severe weather. Thank you to OSHA for acting quickly on this matter. Our community looks forward to receiving answers.”

