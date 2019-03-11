COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – In support of Women’s History Month, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is partnering with Coordinated Youth and Human Services to collect feminine hygiene products to benefit local women in need.

“The individuals who work with Coordinated Youth and Human Services do incredible work in our community, and I hope that this supply drive will help address the needs of the women they serve,” said Stuart. “This drive will help give women essential products that they may not always have immediate access to, including tampons, pads and other much-needed items.”

Stuart will be collecting new, unopened boxes of tampons, pads, panty liners and other products throughout the month of March. Products can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Stuart’s office, located at 2105 Vandalia St., Unit #16 in Collinsville.

“Residents of our community are fortunate to have hard-working organizations like Coordinated Youth and Human Services who provide critical services to those who may be experiencing difficult times,” said Stuart. “I encourage local residents to help empower the women who benefit from Coordinated Youth and Human Services and donate these important, everyday items to women in need.”

For more information, please contact Stuart’s constituent service office at 618-365-6650 or repkatiestuart@gmail.com.

