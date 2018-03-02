COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – For the second time since taking office last January, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is sponsoring legislation to freeze lawmaker pay and block an automatic pay increase from going into effect.

“When I took office last January, the state was well into its second year without a budget in place,” Stuart said. “The first bill I passed was a measure to block a scheduled legislative pay raise from going into effect. In addition to passing that bill I refused to accept my own salary when the state was without a budget as the right thing to do.”

Stuart’s House Bill 5760 freezes lawmaker reimbursement rates and blocks an automatic cost of living adjustment from going into effect in the upcoming fiscal year. Stuart passed similar legislation last year, which was signed into law.

“The state’s fiscal health is still in poor shape, and as we work together to put Illinois back on the right track, it’s important that we as legislators are leading by example,” said Stuart. “In addition to my efforts to freeze legislative pay, I’ve also reintroduced my no budget, no pay legislation. For the sake of our state I hope we never find ourselves in that position again, but my bill will guarantee that no legislator is paid when the state is without a budget.”

