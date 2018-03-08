COLLINSVILLE – State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will host a Small Business Town Hall with the Small Business Development Center at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville on Tuesday, March 27 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Mississippi/Illinois Room, located at 1 Hairpin Drive in the Morris University Center on the SIUe Campus.

“Small businesses are the backbone of communities in my district, and it is important that we in the legislature ensure their interests are being represented,” said Stuart. “When I am home from session, I spend my time visiting local businesses in my district to not only learn about what they do, but to also listen to their concerns and work together to make Illinois a better place to do business.”

To promote local jobs and to stimulate the regional economy, Stuart sponsored legislation to require the state to prioritize the purchase of local and Illinois goods and ban taxpayer-funded deals for companies that ship local jobs overseas.

"The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE appreciates Representative Stuart's interest and support of entrepreneurship and small business in Southwest Illinois,” said Director of the SBDC Jo Ann DiMaggio May. “The March 27th Town Hall Meeting is a way for small business owners be heard directly. We look forward to a nice turnout and listening to their ideas and concerns. Communication is how positive change occurs."

