COLLINSVILLE – State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is reminding local residents of her free document shredding event this Saturday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Swing City Music, located at 1811 Vandalia St. in Collinsville.

“I wanted to make sure that residents in the Metro East were aware of this free event that I am hosting this weekend, as it is a safe and secure way to get rid of old, unneeded documents such as credit card statements, bank statements, pay stubs and bills,” said Stuart. “Properly destroying these documents in a secure manner is one way to ensure that your identity cannot be used by criminals and scam artists.”

Stuart’s event is free, but residents are encouraged to arrive early as attendees will be helped on a first come, first serve basis until the shred truck reaches capacity. Residents should remove all paperclips, staples, and other binding prior to the event and will be limited to two boxes of paper each. Boxes and bags cannot be shredded or discarded at the event.

“Like all of my other services, this shred day is free and open to the public,” continued Stuart. “I encourage everyone to come out, shred their personal documents and protect themselves from identity theft.”

