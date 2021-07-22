EDWARDSVILLE - Olivier Stuart of France pulled off the biggest upset of the singles thus far, while 2019 runner-up Nathan Ponwith was eliminated and one teen phenom advanced while another was knocked out on day three of the Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament presented by The EGHM Foundation Wednesday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

Stuart pulled off the upset of fourth seed Sidharth Rawat of India 6-2. 6-4 to advance to the Round of 16, while American teen phenom Victor Lilov defeated Ozan Colak 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 to advance. Another American teen up-and-comer, Martin Damm, was eliminated by Cannon Kingsley 6-3, 6-4.

In other matches, top-seeded Paul Jubb of Great Britain won over American Zeke Clark 6-2, 6-0, while second seed Felix Corwin eliminated Chad Kissell in a very close match, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-2 in the tiebreak) and Ponwith lost to William Griffith, also of the United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Article continues after sponsor message

In an all-singles second round day, the results were Jubb winning over Clark, Lilov winning over Clark, Elliot Spizziri defeated eighth seed Evan Zhu 7-5, 6-1, Igor Marcondes of Brazil won over American Jibril Nettles 6-3, 6-1, it was Bruno Kuzahara of the United States winning of Dane Sweeny of Australia 7-6 (7-5 in the tiebreak), 1-6, 6-3, Kento Takeuchi of Japan defeated Alexander Brown of the United States 1-6, 6-2, 6-2, third seed Strong Kirchheimer of the United States won over fellow American Reese Stalder 7-6 (7-4 in the tiebreak), 7-6 (7-3 in the tiebreak) and Blase Bicknell of Jamaica defeating Tristan Schoolkate of Australia 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2 in the tiebreak) to complete the top half of the bracket.

In the bottom half of the singles bracket, Siphosothando Montsi of South African defeated Alexander Bernard of the United States 6-0, 5-7, 6-3, sixth seed Christian Langmo of the United States win over fellow American Kyle Seelig 6-3, 6-3, Rinky Hijikata of Australia defeated Peter Bertran of the Dominican Republic 6-3, 6-0, seventh seed Dusty Boyer of the United States defeated Ryan Shane, also of the USA, 6-3, 6-1, Stuart pulled his upset over Rawat, Kingsley won over Damm, Corwin eliminated Kissell and Griffith defeated Ponwith to advance.

Day four of the tournament begins at 9:30 a.m., with featured singles matches Takeuchi meeting Langmo and Kirchheimer going against Lilov, At approximately 11 a.m., it'll be Jubb meeting Montsi, Hijikata going against Stuart and Kingsley meeting Corwin. The doubles quarterfinals will take place starting at approximately 12:30 p.m., with Brown and Clark meeting Sweeny and Schoolkate and top seed Marcondes and Zhu playing against Montsi and American Nic Meister.

More like this: