COLLINSVILLE – On Monday, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, attended the annual Christmas Luncheon of the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees (SOAR) to discuss the canned food drive and other accomplishments of the organization this past year.

“This chapter of SOAR is one of the most active in the nation and has done so much to help steelworkers and local community organizations here in the Metro East, like TWIGS, Faith in Action, and others, through winter clothing drives and various fundraisers. Last year, they stepped up to help provide winter clothing to laid off steelworkers in the area,” said Stuart. “This year, now that many of the steelworkers have rejoined the workforce at the mill, they are using their resources to help the entire community through a canned food drive.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Stuart will be collecting canned and non-perishable food items at her constituent services office, located at 2105 Vandalia St. Unit 16 in Collinsville from now until Dec. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Stuart will also be collecting donations at her Holiday Open House on Dec.18, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., also at her local office.

“I am proud to support our active and retired steelworkers in any way I can, whether through legislation to help promote buying local and American made goods, or through canned food collections for them to give back and donate to local food pantries,” continued Stuart. “I encourage everyone to join local steelworkers and me to donate nonperishable goods and help those in need this holiday season.”

More like this: