COLLINSVILLE – Earlier this week, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, spent time speaking with the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville chapter of the State Universities Annuitants Association to discuss recent legislation concerning the university and answer questions about the upcoming legislative session beginning in January.

“I was thankful for the opportunity to return to the SIUE campus and meet with both current and retired faculty and staff to learn about the newest renovations and additions to different buildings,” said Stuart. “I was able to share information about my work with the Higher Education Working Group, which is a bicameral, bipartisan group of legislators who come together to improve higher education in the State of Illinois.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Stuart sponsored multiple pieces of legislation to fight for fair funding for the SIUE campus, including calling for an independent study of how the SIU system appropriates funding for the two campuses.

“For the first time in the history of the SIU system, SIUE surpassed the enrollment of SIUC, and we need to make sure the funding reflects that, not only for the school and the students, but for the retirees of SIU Edwardsville and the years of hard work they dedicated to the university,” Stuart continued. “Fighting for SIU Edwardsville will continue to be one of my top priorities during the upcoming legislative session.”

More like this: