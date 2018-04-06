COLLINSVILLE - Last week, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, and state Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, spoke with members of the Faculty Senate and students at SIU Edwardsville about a number of issues facing higher education.

“I was glad I got the chance to speak with a number of different people within the university system, including students, professors, the Dean and other employees in the school to hear the different concerns facing them while they prepare for the next year,” said Stuart, a former math instructor at SIUE. “Making sure that we have adequate funding for our higher education systems, including both four-year universities and technical training schools, is one of the many different ways we can provide more opportunities for our future generations.”

"Illinois has outstanding public colleges and universities, including SIU Edwardsville, that are vital to the local and state economies. These institutions deserve our support,” Manar said. "As Gov. Rauner continues to disinvest in higher education, it is important that students and staff remain informed about decisions that are being made in Springfield."

