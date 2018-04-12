COLLINSVILLE – Rev. Dr. James R. Brooks of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Edwardsville delivered the opening invocation to the Illinois House of Representatives as a guest of state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville.

“It is always great when my constituents are able to visit the Capitol and see us at work, but it is a special opportunity to speak to the legislature on the House floor,” said Stuart. “While those serving in the House have different beliefs on what is best for our respective constituents, the daily invocation gives us a chance to reflect, and I want to thank Reverend Brooks for giving us that chance to come together before beginning debate on legislation. Listening to him was a nice way to start the session day.”

The House begins each session day with a prayer delivered by clergy members representing various faiths and all parts of the state. Local faith leaders interested in delivering the daily invocation in Springfield can contact Stuart’s constituent services office at 618-365-6650 or RepKatieStuart@gmail.com for more information and available dates.

