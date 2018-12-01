COLLINSVILLE – Last week, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, joined state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, Fairview Heights Mayor Mark Kupsky, and other local elected officials and residents to celebrate the completion and opening of a new cityscape in Fairview Heights.

“With the increase in amount of people shopping during the busy holiday season, it is important that we ensure they have a safe and functional way to get where they need to go,” said Stuart. “When we are able to combine local, state, and federal resources to get road projects done, it improves the lives of residents in the community by giving them an easier path to get to work or take advantage of the many restaurants and retail stores the area offers.”

The completed road project is located in Fairview Heights off State Route 159, and is the first phase in a series of projects and road expansion the city will complete in the coming years.

“This space allows for a better flow of traffic and helps to avoid accidents,” said Stuart. “The completed access road and surrounding landscaping not only improves the functionality of the roads for the community, but the nice scenery also a source of pride for residents in the area.”

