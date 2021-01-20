EDWARDSVILLE – As a part of their continued advocacy for Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, and state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, are highlighting upcoming progress to the campus as the Health Science Building enters the designing phase.

“The SIU system has proven to be among the top programs for students seeking professions in nursing, pharmacy, dentistry and other medical fields,” said Stuart. “I am proud to see this project progress because the construction of the new Health Science Building will help the Edwardsville campus continue to grow and lead the state in health and medical education programs.”

Stuart has been a continued advocate for the Edwardsville campus, fighting for increased funding equal to Carbondale and equal voting rights for student trustees. As members of the House Labor and Commerce committee, Stuart and Hoffman played instrumental roles in the passage of the Rebuild Illinois plan, the first capital bill in nearly a decade. Hoffman served as a chief negotiator with the Pritzker administration and helped secure funding to build the Health Science Building.

“The construction of the Health Science Building will not only provide better educational opportunities for students entering medical professions, but this plan is also a long term investment in our economy as it will supply new, high-wage jobs for working families,” continued Hoffman. “I look forward to seeing this project come to fruition and the positive impact it will have on the Metro East for years to come.”

