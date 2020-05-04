COLLINSVILLE – During National Nurses Week, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is thanking local nurses for their hard work in our community, and is advocating for nursing students whose education has been put on hold due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The COVID-19 health crisis has created many unique challenges for students, especially our student nurses attending Lewis and Clark, SIUe, SWIC or McKendree who have clinical requirements to graduate,” said Stuart. “Since schools have been closed for the foreseeable future, meeting these clinical requirements and ensuring student nurses get the training and education they need has become increasingly difficult.”

Article continues after sponsor message

To show her support for nurses and other healthcare workers during the COVID-19 health crisis, state Rep. Katie Stuart is highlighting National Nurses Week. Stuart is also calling upon the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) to adapt clinical requirements in light of restrictions put in place to protect patients from COVID-19.

“The Metro East has served as the state hub for preparing nurses to enter the workforce, so it is important that more is done to support our student nurses during this time,” continued Stuart. “As we begin National Nurses Week, I want to thank the nurses in our community that work hard each day to keep our community safe, and I will continue fighting for our student nurses to ensure they get the education they deserve.”

For more information, contact Rep. Stuart at (618) 365-6650 or RepKatieStuart@gmail.com.

More like this: