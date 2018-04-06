COLLINSVILLE – State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, recently volunteered to deliver Meals on Wheels to local homebound seniors.

“Programs like Meals on Wheels are vital to our senior citizens who have difficulty leaving their homes but still live independently on their own,” said Stuart. “These programs were placed at the highest risk during the negotiations of the new federal budget, which was why I introduced House Resolution 274 to strongly oppose all efforts by the Trump Administration to cut the program.”

Stuart delivered meals to seniors in Collinsville and Caseyville through the local community program.

“I was lucky enough to deliver meals and experience firsthand just how much this program really means to our seniors,” continued Stuart. “We cannot turn our backs on those who need it most by cutting programs that their lives depend on, and I will continue to support legislation that helps our seniors stay in their homes longer and support themselves as best as they can.”

