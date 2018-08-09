COLLINSVILLE – In response to recent threats to women’s health care on the federal level, Katie Stuart, D-Collinsville, commits to fighting for a woman’s right to choose here in Illinois and criticized her opponent, Dwight Kay, for his extreme views against women.

“In light of a recent Supreme Court decision that will restrict women’s access to reproductive health care, it’s more important now than ever that we continue to fight back against these extreme policies on the state level,” Stuart said. “As a pro-choice legislator, I’m working to protect a woman’s right to choose and provide funding for critical health services like breast cancer screenings and insurance coverage for birth control.”

While extreme politicians are supporting efforts to overturn Roe v. Wade in Washington, Dwight Kay would push his own extreme agenda here in Illinois by opposing a woman’s right to choose even in cases of rape and incest. Katie Stuart has been a strong advocate for women and worked to pass legislation that protects women’s access to safe reproductive medical care, regardless of what happens in Washington.

“Dwight Kay has proven time and time again that he is the wrong choice for women. He opposed legislation protecting women’s health care services and even voted against funding for domestic violence victims,” Stuart said. “Dwight Kay is extremely out of touch and at a time when women’s rights are under attack, we cannot afford to send him to Springfield.”

