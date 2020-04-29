EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – To support the SIUe students, staff and faculty facing food insecurity during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is co-hosting a virtual food drive to benefit the Cougar Cupboard.

“The COVID-19 health crisis has caused many obstacles for residents in the Metro East, including uncertainty with employment and finances for some families,” said Stuart. “SIUe is one of the largest employers in our region and since school has been closed for the foreseeable future there are students, staff and faculty in need of extra support during this time.”

Stuart is co-hosting a virtual food drive through the end of May to benefit the Cougar Cupboard, SIUe’s campus food pantry that provides food support for students, staff and faculty in need. To promote social distancing and contactless donations, residents wishing to donate can do so by visiting https://yougivegoods.com/cougarcupboard. The Cougar Cupboard is fully supported by donations and is preparing emergency boxes for students, staff and faculty facing hardship during the COVID-19 health crisis.

“This virtual food drive will help ease the burden for residents that are struggling to make ends meet and feed themselves and their families during this time,” continued Stuart. “During this unprecedented time it is important that we continue supporting each other because we are all in this together, so I am asking residents that are able to consider supporting the Cougar Cupboard through my virtual food drive.”

For more information, contact Rep. Stuart at (618) 365-6650 or RepKatieStuart@gmail.com.

