COLLINSVILLE – State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, and state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, are hosting a free Coffee and Conversation constituent meet-up event on Saturday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at McDonald’s in Granite City, located at 2045 Madison Ave. Coffee will be provided.

“I want to make sure that I am giving my constituents a chance to meet with me and ask any questions about the state budget, issues under consideration by the legislature, and our work ahead of us in the coming months and years,” said Stuart. “Walking door-to-door every day still doesn’t give me the opportunity to meet with each and every constituent, which is why I regularly host events like these to remain accessible and available to everyone I represent.”

Residents are invited to join Stuart and Bristow, who both represent portions of Granite City, for a cup of coffee and discussion of state and local issues. The event is informal and residents are encouraged to stop by for a few minutes or stay for the entire event. RSVPs are not necessary.

Stuart sponsored multiple pieces of legislation during the spring session, including legislation that would provide more funding for the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus, a measure to block an automatic salary increase for legislators, and a proposal to allow video gaming at Fairmount Park racetrack to allow the park to remain competitive and support local Metro East jobs.

“This past week the General Assembly was able to accomplish a number of items on the agenda, along with passing a balanced budget. These next couple of weeks I would like to really talk to my constituents about legislation that was passed and what they would like to see moving forward,” said Bristow. “I hope that making myself available on a weekend will allow for more constituents to make it to this coffee stop. I know Rep. Stuart and I are eager to meet with constituents that reside within our respected districts in Granite City.”

