One of the key purposes of First Baptist Church Maryville (FBCM) is to “Encourage the Hurting.” Whether someone follows Christ or not, life is difficult and many are faced with challenges and issues that are uncontrollable or hard to manage. When going through these difficult circumstances, many people think that they are all alone, no one cares about them, and no one can help them. FBCM wants those people to know that they aren’t alone, FBCM cares, and FBCM can help. FBCM is providing a safe and respectful atmosphere for “Living Free” groups to meet and offer support for those who are hurting. Groups that are currently being offered are:

Adoption | Meets Every Wednesday @ 6 p.m. Starting 1/16

Cancer Companions | Meets Every Thursday @ 7 p.m. Starting 1/17

Grief Support | Meets Every Thursday @ 7 p.m. Starting 1/17

Infertility & Miscarriage | Meets Every 1 st & 3 rd Tuesday @ 7 p.m. Starting 2/5

& 3 Tuesday @ 7 p.m. Starting 2/5 Postpartum Struggles | Meets Every Wednesday @ 7 p.m. Starting 1/16

Smart Step-Families | Meets Thursday, 1/17 @ 7 p.m./Meets Every 2nd & 4th Thursday @ 7 p.m. Starting 2/14

These groups are free and open for anyone to attend. Free childcare is available.

For more information on these groups, please call the church office (618-667-8221) or contact Pastor Tim Lawson, Minister of Pastoral Care (tlawson@fbmaryville.org).

For more information about FBCM, contact the church office (618-667-8221) or visit www.fbmaryville.org.

