METRO EAST - The Metro East was hit with some high winds and hail Monday evening, with some damage in certain areas. On social media, it spread a tornado was spotted in Calhoun County, but the National Weather Service in St. Louis said Tuesday it didn't have any such reports.

Meteorologist Kevin Deitsch said: “Calhoun, Pike and Greene were part of a tornado warning, but we have no reports of tornadoes,” he said. “We had damaging winds and trees down and isolated large hail."

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief David Eichen said a tree hit a car in the Rock Springs area Monday evening and the department responded.



“The driver was transported to Alton Memorial Hospital,” he said. “The Alton Forestry Department came out and cleaned it up.”



Eichen said a few houses in some Alton neighborhoods reported some power issues due to the weather.



In Godfrey, there was a report of one-inch hail, the National Weather Service said.

“There were some trees that blocked power lines in Carrollton in Greene County and estimated wind gusts in Shipman that blew over some trees as well,” Deitsch said.

