ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital will host “Breakthroughs in Neuroscience,” a program detailing the latest groundbreaking research in stroke that can save your life, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Dr. Jin-Moo Lee, a neurologist at Washington University in St. Louis, and Dr. Greg Zipfel, a neurosurgeon, will do the presentation in the AMH cafeteria meeting rooms.

Stroke is the third leading cause of death in the U.S., and neuroscience experts at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University are pushing the barriers in stroke treatment. When it’s a stroke, delays in treatment can lead to loss of brain function or death. Dr. Lee and Dr. Zipfel have partnered with Alton Memorial to bring the fastest stroke care to the Alton area.

The event is free, but registration is required by calling 1-866-867-3627.

