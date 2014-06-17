Dynamo Pro Wrestling, in association with High Voltage Wrestling Midwest, NWA Florida Underground Wrestling, and Missouri Wrestling Revival, are proud to present “Stroke Ain’t No Joke” on Saturday, July 12th, 2014. This professional wrestling event will be held at The Sports Academy, located at 101 Glenwest Drive in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Doors open at 6:00 P.M. with a bell time of 7:00 P.M. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the event. Tickets for children from five to twelve years old are $5.

Since 2006, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. Dynamo Pro Wrestling has presented many professional wrestling fundraising events for organizations such as the Collinsville Raiders Football League, the Pittsfield High School Athletic Department, and the Greater St. Louis Multiple Sclerosis Society. The “Stroke Ain’t No Joke” event will feature many professional wrestlers from throughout the United States, including Impact Wrestling’s Brittany, Dynamo Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion “The King of Chaos” Ricky Cruz, reality television star Dan Walsh, The Bum Rush Brothers, and “DirdEY” Jake Dirden.

Please join us in supporting Dynamo Pro Wrestling, as professional wrestlers from across the country raise money for the American Stroke Association. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For additional information on the American Stroke Association, you can check out their website at www.heart.org. For additional information regarding “Stroke Ain’t No Joke”, please contact Rob Mangrum at Dynamo Pro Wrestling, (618) 420-0049.

