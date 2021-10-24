GODFREY - Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick and state officials held a moving ceremony Saturday morning on one of the late Eldon “Twirp” Williams’ favorite daily drives. A portion of Godfrey Road Highway in front of the Alton-Wood River Sportsman’s Club to McDonald’s was dedicated with a sign in his honor.

Mayor McCormick described Eldon as “a dear friend to him and the rest of the community who truly had Godfrey in his heart and soul."

Williams, an Air Force veteran, had served the village and township of Godfrey faithfully going all the way back in the late 1950s. Initially serving as a Justice of the Peace, he went on to spend 40 years as Godfrey’s Tax Assessor and then finally serving several terms as a Village Trustee, including the roles of the Public Safety Committee Chairperson and Mayor Pro Tem. He was involved in numerous service organizations and met many people through his work as a well-known realtor for Landmark Realty.

“This was Twirp’s route daily from his realty office to the village hall,” Mayor McCormick said. “I just got to know him when I was elected a trustee then became mayor and I bonded with him at that time. We were very close friends before he died.”

Attending, along with friends and family, were State Representative Amy Elik and State Senator Rachelle Crowe, both of whom were instrumental in honoring Williams with the road dedication.

“It was very emotional and a nice crowd turned out,” McCormick said. “Three of his daughters, quite a few of his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren from all over the country including Portland, Oregon, were there.”

