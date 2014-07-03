Godfrey, IL - July 3, 2014 - Beverly from Cleta’s Nutrition in Godfrey will be the guest speaker at the Women Empowering Women’s July 15th meeting. She will discuss how to avoid stress and how to cope with it.

The mission of this women’s only networking group is to offer support and practical information that empowers, encourages, and inspires professional women of all ages and backgrounds to be confident and knowledgeable to achieve self-defined success in career and life.

There are no membership fees, no referral or attendance requirements, nor an limitations on membership to be a part of this group. Women from throughout the entire region are welcome to participate.

The group will meet the third Tuesday of each month for 11 AM to 1 PM at Alton Holiday Inn, located at 3800 Homer Adams Parkway. The cost to participate is $13.00 which includes lunch, drink and gratuity.

For reservations or to learn more about WEW and how to get involved, contact Starla Laper at Reliance Bank in Godfrey, slaper@reliancebankstl.com or 618-374-8206.

