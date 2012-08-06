Strengthen Your Spiritual Life!
WHAT: Life University Fall 2012 Classes
WHERE: First Baptist Church Maryville | 7110 State Route 162 Maryville, IL 62062
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
WHEN: Wednesdays Starting 8/15/12 | 7 p.m. - 8:15 p.m.
WHO: Anyone can participate. Open to the public.
COST: Varies/Class
WHY: Strengthen your spiritual life through interactive classes designed with you in mind! Life University is an incredible opportunity to gain knowledge and find support for living a Christian life in today's world, no matter how long you have been a believer. Because God has called our church to equip people for the work of the ministry, we offer Life U courses year-round, designed to enrich the spiritual lives of adults through the Word of God. This quarter we are offering dynamic classes dealing with a range of topics. God desires for believers to be transformed into the likeness of Jesus. Life U is an awesome tool to help all of us work toward this life-long goal! The following classes are being offered during the upcoming fall quarter:
American Sign Language
Divorce Care
Financial Peace University
GriefShare
Have a New Kid by Friday
Men's Bible Study: 33 The Series
Men's Fitness Group: Point Man Fitness
Single & Parenting
The Whole New Testament in 12 Weeks
Some classes are free, while others may carry a minimal book fee. Activities are also offered for preschoolers, children, middle school, and high school students on Wednesday nights. Free childcare is provided through these activities. Brochures with full class descriptions and more information about Life U and Wednesday night activities will be available in the Lobby at First Baptist Church Maryville and online at www.FBMaryville.org. For more information, contact the church office (618-667-8221) or visit www.FBMaryville.org.
More like this: