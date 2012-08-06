WHAT: Life University Fall 2012 Classes

WHERE: First Baptist Church Maryville | 7110 State Route 162 Maryville, IL 62062

WHEN: Wednesdays Starting 8/15/12 | 7 p.m. - 8:15 p.m.

WHO: Anyone can participate. Open to the public.

COST: Varies/Class

WHY: Strengthen your spiritual life through interactive classes designed with you in mind! Life University is an incredible opportunity to gain knowledge and find support for living a Christian life in today's world, no matter how long you have been a believer. Because God has called our church to equip people for the work of the ministry, we offer Life U courses year-round, designed to enrich the spiritual lives of adults through the Word of God. This quarter we are offering dynamic classes dealing with a range of topics. God desires for believers to be transformed into the likeness of Jesus. Life U is an awesome tool to help all of us work toward this life-long goal! The following classes are being offered during the upcoming fall quarter:

American Sign Language

Divorce Care

Financial Peace University

GriefShare

Have a New Kid by Friday

Men's Bible Study: 33 The Series

Men's Fitness Group: Point Man Fitness

Single & Parenting

The Whole New Testament in 12 Weeks

Some classes are free, while others may carry a minimal book fee. Activities are also offered for preschoolers, children, middle school, and high school students on Wednesday nights. Free childcare is provided through these activities. Brochures with full class descriptions and more information about Life U and Wednesday night activities will be available in the Lobby at First Baptist Church Maryville and online at www.FBMaryville.org. For more information, contact the church office (618-667-8221) or visit www.FBMaryville.org.

