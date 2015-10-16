Jenny Babb Criter

Jenny Babb Criter signifies her victory over breast cancer during a fashion show held Oct. 15 in Alton Memorial Hospital's Healing Garden. The fashion show was part of an event called "One Step at a Time: Walking the Cancer Journey with Comfort, Care, and Compassion," and featured six models who are either breast cancer survivors or who modeled in memory of a loved one.  Behind Criter is Amy Camie, who was the emcee and featured speaker for the event. Camie is a Godfrey native, a professional harpist and a two-time breast cancer survivor.

