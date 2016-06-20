DU QUOIN, IL. -- The General Tire Street Machine Nationals kicks off the summer at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds with the annual “Ultimate Picnic of Power.” Don’t miss out as southern Illinois roars to life June 24-26th with the sights and sounds of big block engines, high-performance street machines, hot rods, street trucks and the best dream machines from across the nation.

Grab your cellphone and cameras for the ultimate dream machine parade on Saturday, June 25th as the General Tire Street Machine Nationals attempts to set a world record for the most Pro Street and Street Machines in the world's largest parade cruise of its kind. The record setting attempt is open to all registered show car participants. Pre-registration for participants is now closed, but you can still register your ride

on-site by entering at Gate 4. The $60 entry fee covers car, driver and co-pilot as well as children under 15 who ride in the vehicle.

New in 2016 is the Demolition Derby, which is included in your cost of admission. At 6 p.m. on Saturday, two classes of Demolition Derby machines, full size and mini weld, will lock horns with more than $3,000 in prize money on the line. Joining in the fun, kids will get a kick out of their own Power Wheels class Demo Derby “fun runs” in 3-to-6-years-old and 7-to-9-years-old categories.



Over 40 pro-judged awards will be handed out of the weekend. Awards and honors include: Miss Street Machine, Industry and Legend’s Choice Awards. Also be sure to check out the Burnout Competition where the winner will receive a $500 gift card from Plaza Tire.

Advance discount tickets are available for $10 at Black Diamond Harley Davidson, or online at www.streetmachinenationals.net. Ticket prices at the gate will be $15. Children 10 years and under are free with a paid adult admission.

Show Hours:

Friday, June 24....... 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Saturday, June 25…..9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Sunday, June 26……9:00 am - 3:30 pm

For a complete schedule of events, go to

http://www.streetmachinenationals.net/du-quoin-street-machine-nationals-schedule-events

