For the first time in 23 consecutive appearances, St. Louis Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal allowed a run as his team fell to San Diego 2-1 on Friday night.

“A slider, it was just up–not a good pitch,” said Rosenthal about the pitch Yangervis Solarte hit into the right center gap for a triple. Jedd Gyorko followed with a single to end the scoreless streak at 23.2 innings.

“It’s been a good run,” said Rosenthal. “Tough spot to give up one–wish we would’ve been up a couple and it wouldn’t have mattered but it’s just always tough putting us in a situation to lose.”

The streak by Rosenthal was the second longest in the National League this season, Washington’s Max Scherzer is tops with 24.0 consecutive scoreless innings.

SCRUGGS OKAY

–First baseman Xavier Scruggs was hit by a pitch in the 8th and left the game but the condition is not as serious as it looked.

“Just got hit in the forearm,” said Scruggs. “Mostly got all muscle, so it was good. Just stun for a second.”

Peter Bourjos, pinch-ran for Scruggs, which Matheny shared was already part of the game plan if Scruggs were to reach base. Bourjos stole his fifth base of the year–he had been thrown out in his last six tries since April 28th.

TOP-4 CROWD

–The official attendance of 47,330 was the Cardinals 20th sell-out of the season and marked the 4th largest regular season crowd to attend a game in Busch Stadium III history.

photo credit: Scott Kane, Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports