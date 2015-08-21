Local Company Offers Solar Energy Education and Affordable Group Solar Program for Edwardsville & Glen Carbon Area Homes and Businesses this Fall

StraightUp Solar, the Metro East region’s oldest and most experienced solar installer is offering a new community solar program now open to residents and businesses in Edwardsville & Glen Carbon. With the Ed/Glen Community Solar Program, StraightUp Solar will strive to increase local understanding of and investment in solar photovoltaic (PV) energy through community education events as well a company-sponsored incentive program.

From now through the end of October, 2015, StraightUp Solar will lead a series of community talks aimed at engaging active discourse about the local potential for solar energy. Current hot topics such as clean energy policy, jobs in solar energy, and solar for developing countries will be presented based on interest, as well as a thorough program on how solar works both technically and financially.

In the interest of inspiring communities to share in the decision to lead a clean energy future, StraightUp Solar will make a monetary donation to each registered nonprofit group with 3 or more affiliated individuals located in Edwardsville or Glen Carbon who choose to go solar.

Ed/Glen residents and business owners have until mid-November to take advantage of the solar installation community special which will provide Ed/Glen community members with solar installation packages discounted by up to 65% of market value. Anyone residing or operating in Edwardsville or Glen Carbon who would like to request a solar energy quote for their location may submit their information by visiting StraightUpSolar.com/edglen/.

StraightUp Solar has established a goal of 100 kilowatts (KW) of solar PV deployment to demonstrate the real economic, environmental, and community benefits of solar electricity as a direct result of this program. 100 KW of installed solar PV capacity, the equivalent of approximately twenty 5KW residential installations, has the effect of removing 90 metric tons of CO2 emissions from the atmosphere every year, the same amount as 73 acres of forest.

About StraightUp Solar

StraightUp Solar is a turnkey solar installer operating since 2006 with over 500 solar projects throughout Missouri and Illinois. With offices in St. Louis, Missouri, and Swansea and Bloomington, Illinois, StraightUp Solar has been a solar industry leader since 2006 as a fully-licensed and insured electrical contractor, with a BBB A+ rating and B Corp certification. StraightUp Solar is committed to everyone’s cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future -- on

