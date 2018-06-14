ALTON - A special Storytime With Ginger program will be occurring on Tuesday mornings, beginning June 19 and running June 26, July 3 and July 10 at the Dragonfly Room at the Riverbender Community Center. Registration is still open before the program begins on Tuesday, June 19.

The story presentation is free to the public for the ages of preschool to 6 years old.

Ginger McDaniel, the storyteller, will be presenting a collection of Eric Carle’s award-winning stories. McDaniel is a teacher in Edwardsville and the events are open to Alton and any area children. Carle’s creative illustrations are appealing to young children.

Article continues after sponsor message

Children must be accompanied by an adult for the program. Please register by June 15 on the Dragonfly Room Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2054580554809960/

Storytime with Ginger is sponsored by Brown’s Tire & Auto in Wood River.

Ellen Bogard, a Riverbender.com Community Center board of directors member, is coordinating the storytime program. She said children seem to love this type of event and she looks forward to having more events of this nature in the Dragonfly Room.

More like this: