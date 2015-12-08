EDWARDSVILLE - Ages 5 and below to Pre-K Story Hour is set for 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Watershed Nature Center. The event is free.

The contact is Eva Dureke, director of the program.

Registration required. Email watershed@cityofedwardsville.com or call 618.692.7578

Pre-K Story Hour at the Watershed Nature Center: It's wintertime at the Watershed! Join us for a FREE Pre-K read-aloud and take-home craft, featuring the beloved Jan Brett book, "The Mitten". After creating a no-waste winter bird feeder, take a kid-friendly guided nature hike to see what the Watershed's animals have been doing to get ready for cold weather! To Register email watershed@cityofedwardsville.com

To register, email watershed@cityofedwardsville.com or call 618-692-7578.

