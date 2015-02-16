One could say Marco Gonzales has been on cloud nine with the way the last few months have unfolded–being called up to the big leagues, an impressive post-season, and then becoming engaged during a sunset on the beach.

“I couldn’t have written it better myself, honestly,” said Marco. “It was a lot of fun. I learned a lot. Looking back after the end of the season, kind of wait a couple of weeks–everything kinda hits ya. I just look back at all the experiences. Nothing better than being thrown in the fire in sink or swim situations. Couldn’t have had better people to learn from too, so it was a good time.”

The ride continued for Gonzales, literally, as he and his fiancée took a break en route to Spring Training and enjoyed a helicopter ride on Monday to celebrate his 23rd birthday.

Thanks for the birthday wishes everyone! Been a great day so far! — Marco Gonzales (@MarcoGonzales_) February 16, 2015

Gonzales has a chance to keep his roster spot with the St. Louis Cardinals–either in the rotation or out of the bullpen.

“I’m optimistic about an opportunity and frankly, I’ve been saying this a lot–anything, any opportunity I get I’ll be excited for. If that’s in the rotation, or in Memphis, or in the bullpen, any of those options, or at shortstop–I don’t care. Being able to play baseball everyday is a blast and I’m blessed to do it.”

Despite spending time in Los Angeles, Seattle, Colorado, and Virginia among other places this off-season, Marco began his customary throwing the end of December and has worked on fine-tuning his pitches–especially the tw0-seam and cutter which he began working on the end of last season with Adam Wainwright.

WAINO ON SNL??

–Like many, Wainwright watched the 40th Anniversary special of Saturday Night Live last night. And while he didn’t share the same frustration at Eddie Murphy doing little more than sharing a handclap with the crowd, the ace right-hander did have one request as the show moves forward…

Saturday Night Live = my favorite all time show period. This is so much fun watching the 40 year anni show. Hey SNL… Need a future host?? — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) February 16, 2015

