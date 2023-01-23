EDWARDSVILLE - In 2019, District 7 partnered with the Edwardsville Public Library and First Student Bus Transportation Company to increase student access to books and awareness of the power of reading in hopes to grow enthusiastic readers.

Stories on the Move, a program that puts books donated from the Edwardsville Public Library on 15 District 7 buses, emerged out of this collaborative effort. The concept is simple. Children are offered a book as they enter the bus. They can choose to read it on the bus, put it back at the end of their trip, or take it home to help build their home libraries. The book does not need to be returned.

Unfortunately, Stories on the Move was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with support through a donation from Dieterich Bank, this initiative comes alive again this week.

This collaboration between community entities such as Dieterich Bank, the Edwardsville Public Library, First Student Bus Transportation Company, and District 7 is just one of many ways the community works together for the good of our children.

