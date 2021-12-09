SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - The Storehouse Food Pantry is off and running to a good start in Alton.

The new pantry is benefiting from a Madison County grant and private fundraising with food contributions.

A grand opening celebration was held recently. The pantry is located at 3420 College Ave. in Alton.

Volunteers are encouraged and organizers of the pantry said food donations are always needed.

Alton Mayor David Goins was in attendance at the grand opening.

"I congratulate Pastor Campbell, Becky, and the entire church for having the vision to do the pantry to help those in need in the area," he said.

The food pantry is open from 3 to 5 p.m. on Fridays.

For more information, contact (618) 468-1068.

